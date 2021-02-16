Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.13 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Stafi has a total market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00005395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

