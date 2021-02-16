Stakinglab Market Cap Tops $993.62 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $993.62 and $101.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004123 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

