Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.26

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 3104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

