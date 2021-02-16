Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.36 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $33.86 million and $23.36 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

