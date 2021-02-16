Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Update

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

