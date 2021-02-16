Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Stock Price Up 40.3%

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ)’s share price was up 40.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ)

Star Buffet, Inc operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names.

