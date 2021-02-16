Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 77,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,828. The company has a market cap of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Star Group has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Star Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Star Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Star Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

