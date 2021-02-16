Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.98

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 54054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

