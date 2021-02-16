StarDEX Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $31,932.72 and approximately $3,672.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StarDEX has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.