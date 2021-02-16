State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $69,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,739,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,669,000 after buying an additional 220,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $35,808,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

