State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 189,553 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

