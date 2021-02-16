State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Ternium worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TX. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

