State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

