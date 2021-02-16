State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.