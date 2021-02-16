State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $41,568,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

