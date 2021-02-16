State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nordson by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

