State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

