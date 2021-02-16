State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

HST opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

