State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.39 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.