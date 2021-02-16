State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.