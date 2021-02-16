State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Concho Resources worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 249,756 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.