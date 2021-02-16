State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.20 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

