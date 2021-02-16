State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Globant worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

