State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,541 shares of company stock worth $26,222,892. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

