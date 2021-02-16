State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.52 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.