State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

