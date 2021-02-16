State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.