State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 159.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

