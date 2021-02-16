State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 46,002 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after buying an additional 596,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

