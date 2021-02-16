State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 55,675 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

