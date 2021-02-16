State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after buying an additional 1,171,825 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

