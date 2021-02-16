State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Equitable by 125.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after acquiring an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.