State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $4,307,774. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

GL stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

