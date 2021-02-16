State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,007 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

NYSE:RE opened at $243.54 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $293.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.