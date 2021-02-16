State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,033 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $178.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

