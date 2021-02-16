State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,038 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.