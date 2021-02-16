State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,474 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

