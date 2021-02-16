State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,839 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,273 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Plug Power stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

