State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,908 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in F5 Networks by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.