State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,965 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

