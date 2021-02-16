State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,011 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

