State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,082 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Toro worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 533.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

