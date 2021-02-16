State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,117 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

