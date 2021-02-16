State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,575 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

