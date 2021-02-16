State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,816 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

