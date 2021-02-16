State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,038 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cree worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

