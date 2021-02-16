State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,804 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.