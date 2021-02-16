State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,035 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

