State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,911 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

