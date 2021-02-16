State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,488 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 393,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

